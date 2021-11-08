(Video) Ian Wright states ‘Mane was terrible’ and Trent ‘didn’t sense the danger’ for West Ham’s second goal

Ian Wright was doing his post-match punditry on Premier League Productions when he criticised Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Both players were involved in West Ham’s second goal of the game which has been picked apart by other analysts and supporters due to the poor defending involved.

The former Arsenal striker said: “I thought Mane was terrible, the way he came for the ball, the ball into him from Fabinho was poor and on the defender’s side and the defender came in and won it.

“I thought Trent Alexander didn’t get across, he didn’t feel or sense the danger.

“Fornals ran from the middle of the pitch and he has to come across, when you look at him at the end he really tried to run then but it was too late”.

There were several areas of obvious improvement for the defence and midfield given the easy nature of their second goal and Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to expect that after a poor performance at the back.

We have a lot of attacking prowess and it’s important we have a staunch rearguard so that we can keep ourselves in tight games, like yesterday was.

You can watch the full post-match analysis courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Soccer Today) with Wright’s words coming after the minute mark: