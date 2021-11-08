(Video) ‘It’s a red card’ – Match of the Day pundits debate Aaron Cresswell’s tackle on Jordan Henderson

Aaron Cresswell unleashed a very high tackle on Jordan Henderson yesterday which sparked debate in the Match of the Day 2 studio.

The incident was assessed by Match of the Day after being missed by Craig Pawson on the pitch and replays showed a very high tackle from the West Ham defender.

The BBC pundits were posed the question of whether they believed it was a red card and they both gave their thoughts on the show.

Ashley Williams said: “When we first saw it, we both said not a foul and not a red card.

“Now we’ve watched it a few times … I think maybe it is”.

To which Micah Richards replied: “It’s always going to look worse slowed down, but still he [Cresswell] is out of control.

“It’s a red card isn’t it, it’s out of control … we’re told that when a player does that sort of thing it’s going to be a red card”.

It certainly was an incident that looked worse on replays and when they are watched back, it’s surprising that a red wasn’t awarded.

Our captain was lucky not to come out with a bad injury and how the referee missed the incident is remarkable.

VAR should have done more to find the correct final result and playing against ten men would have changed the game for us.

You can watch the full post-match analysis on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer, the red card debate comes at 20 minutes.