(Video) ‘Mane was awful’ – Steve McManaman lambastes Sadio Mane’s role in West Ham’s second goal

Sadio Mane was painfully close to scoring a late equaliser yesterday but Steve McManaman was quick to criticise his role in West Ham’s second goal.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Liverpool winger was giving his assessment on the current winger as he failed to stop the Hammers breaking through the midfield.

The 49-year-old said: “Everybody could have done better, Mane was awful, Jarrod Bowen takes it and Oxlade-Chamberlain or Fabinho should have brought him down, they’ve let Jarrod Bowen run 40 yards with the ball and slip Fornals in really comfortably.

“Jurgen Klopp will not be happy with how easy it was to just run, and run, and run before slipping the ball in”.

Others have suggested that Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson could have brought Jarrod Bowen down earlier in the move, but the criticism of our No.10 was harsh from the ex-red.

There were plenty of opportunities for the attack to be ended but the ball found its way through to our defence and ultimately in the back of the net.

Plenty of time to work on this before the next game though.

You can watch the full video courtesy of Premier League Productions, via Soccer Today on YouTube: