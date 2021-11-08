(Video) Steven Gerrard tipped for the Aston Villa job, Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on Sky Sports

Dean Smith became the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked this season and Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on Steven Gerrard being tipped for taking the job.

The current Rangers manager has impressed in Scotland and Sky Sports discussed whether it was time for him to make the move to England.

Our former captain seems destined for Anfield but too good for the SPL, the logical step in between would be a mid-table side in the Premier League.

Posed the question of whether his former teammate would be a good appointment, the former vice captain gave his thoughts: “I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard, the situation he finds himself in is that he took the title off Celtic last season and he’s in a fantastic position to do it again.

“I think in a perfect world, you want to stay at Rangers for the rest of the season and come away from there with two titles.

“This is not something coming from Steven Gerrard, but I look at being in the job for four years in the SPL, and sooner or later there’s going to be a great chance that Steven Gerrard will come to the Premier League, but for me I don’t think there’ll be many jobs better in the Premier League that he could be offered, than Aston Villa.

“It’s going to be another two or three years until the Liverpool job and you’re not going to get many jobs better [than Villa] so it would be a decision for him, I think in a perfect world, Steven Gerrard would like to walk away from Rangers with another couple of trophies”.

We all love the romance of our former No.8 returning home but no one wants to see Jurgen Klopp leave us in the meantime and so the next step is of great interest.

He’s shown enough managerial talent north of the border and it would be of great interest to watch the 41-year-old in our league.

We only wish him well and the more experience and success he can gain, the better.

You can watch the full chat about Dean Smith’s sacking on Sky Sports via YouTube, the Gerrard chat is at 3 minutes: