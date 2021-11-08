(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold on ‘dubious’ West Ham opener as he speaks with Match of the Day

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke with Match of the Day following the end of yesterday’s game at the London Stadium.

Our No.66 spoke about West Ham’s opener after Allison Becker was ruled as scoring an own-goal despite pressure on him from Angelo Ogbonna.

The right-back said: “First goal was probably a bit dubious and it could have gone either way there with a couple of blocks on [Allison]

“Second goal was just a set-piece really but this is something we need to work on because teams will be watching this and looking at our defensive set-piece routine which could be seen as a weakness and we need to make sure we correct it as soon as possible”.

It was a positive assessment from the Scouser in our team as he targeted a key area in the defeat yesterday as a motivation for improvement from the whole squad.

On the first goal, it is a fair assessment that there would have been plenty of referees that would have seen the disturbance on our ‘keeper as a foul but yesterday it didn’t go our way.

We move on and hope the issues can be ironed out in training.

You can watch Trent’s full interview on Match of the Day via BBC iPlayer at 13 minutes.