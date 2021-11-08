(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool getting ‘sucked into’ West Ham’s game plan in 3-2 Premier League defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliantly executed free-kick yesterday but it wasn’t enough to stop the loss against West Ham.

He spoke with LFC TV after the match and gave his thoughts on the disappointing defeat and how Liverpool played into the hands of David Moyes’ team.

Our No.66 said: “Very disappointing on all fronts really, we never played the football we wanted to and of course never got the result we wanted to and so it is frustrating.

“We’re disappointed with ourselves. We came here with a game plan and we never executed it at all.

“We played into their hands a lot, especially in the second half and we got sucked into their game allowing them to get set-pieces and counter-attacks which is exactly what they wanted to do.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do to win the game”.

It was an honest and mature assessment of what was an upsetting Sunday result for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The way in which the right-back speaks does suggest he could be a future captain of the club and it’s bold that he was the player who took the media questions in our first defeat in 26 games.

Keep firing up top and sure up the back, it won’t be long before we’re back to winning ways.

You can watch Trent’s full post-match interview with LFC TV, via YouTube: