(Video) Van Dijk kicks off at his Liverpool teammates after gut-busting recovery run to deny Antonio chance

Virgil van Dijk looked a picture of frustration throughout Liverpool’s clash with West Ham United at the weekend.

In one clip captured and released on Tik Tok (via Twitter user @La Villanelle), the Dutch international turned and bellowed at his fellow teammates for allowing the opportunity to get through to hitman Michail Antonio.

It’s worth noting that we don’t agree with the sentiment delivered by the social media user below, though we can certainly understand our No.4’s annoyed outburst.

Hopefully it’ll be exactly the adrenaline shot to the system needed to prompt a more positive performance at home to Arsenal later this month.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LaVillanelle:

get matip the hell out of the team immediately ffs look at virgil’s face he’s sick of it all pic.twitter.com/2A2riOFhs0 — no (@LaVillanelIe) November 8, 2021