Dalglish’s £75,000 donation to Liverpool Hospitals provided ultrasound machine for patients with head and neck cancer

Sir Kenny and Marina Dalglish are heavily involved in charity work for the The Marina Dalglish Appeal and their most recent donation has been shared on Twitter.

Liverpool University Hospitals have Tweeted their thanks to the Dalglish appeal for their £75,000 donation that has funded an additional ultrasound machine that will be used for patients with head and neck cancer.

This will help reduce waiting times within the hospitals and so providing the patients with more time at home, which is something that was very important to the charity.

They took to Twitter to comment on the announcement:

As I know, the one room you don’t want to be in as a cancer patient is the waiting room. We’re so lucky on Merseyside that Liverpool Head & Neck Centre can now test and diagnose on the same day. Thank you for asking us to be a part of this; we look forward to working together. M https://t.co/PmpnGFI7UV — The Marina Dalglish Appeal (@MDALGLISHAPPEAL) November 8, 2021

The news was also shared by our former player and manager on his social media:

Marina and I are proud to be associated with this potentially life changing project. It is an honour to be part of it and 🤞our contribution helps many many people on Merseyside and beyond. https://t.co/bxDN0qdAIY — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) November 8, 2021

It’s a huge donation to be made on behalf of the charity work the family do and they deserve so much praise for raising money and awareness of these types of illnesses and treatments.

Their selflessness is amazing and as a city we owe so much to the kindness displayed by the whole family.

If you would like to donate to the appeal so that they can help raise funds for cancer sufferers and their families, all the information is on their website which can be accessed here.

Keep up the good work and long live the King!