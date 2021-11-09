Dalglish’s £75,000 donation to Liverpool Hospitals provided ultrasound machine for patients with head and neck cancer

Sir Kenny and Marina Dalglish are heavily involved in charity work for the The Marina Dalglish Appeal and their most recent donation has been shared on Twitter.

Liverpool University Hospitals have Tweeted their thanks to the Dalglish appeal for their £75,000 donation that has funded an additional ultrasound machine that will be used for patients with head and neck cancer.

This will help reduce waiting times within the hospitals and so providing the patients with more time at home, which is something that was very important to the charity.

They took to Twitter to comment on the announcement:

The news was also shared by our former player and manager on his social media:

It’s a huge donation to be made on behalf of the charity work the family do and they deserve so much praise for raising money and awareness of these types of illnesses and treatments.

Their selflessness is amazing and as a city we owe so much to the kindness displayed by the whole family.

If you would like to donate to the appeal so that they can help raise funds for cancer sufferers and their families, all the information is on their website which can be accessed here.

Keep up the good work and long live the King!

