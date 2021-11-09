Fabrizio Romano: ‘Liverpool love Arnaut Danjuma’ as search for winger to fill AFCON void in January continues

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Liverpool signing a winger in January, the latest name is Arnaut Danjuma courtesy of Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his ‘The Here We Go Podcast‘, the Italian journalist touted the prospect of Jurgen Klopp bolstering his options on the wing in the next transfer window.

With AFCON approaching at the start of January, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are set to miss the start of the New Year and thoughts have turned to who can plug the gap whilst they are away.

The football transfer aficionado has said: “For January they [Liverpool] have a problem with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane heading for the Africa Cup and this is a huge problem and why they are looking for wingers, more than midfielders.

“Liverpool always work like this, no panic buys but if they have a good opportunity yes [they will sign someone], if not they will continue like this.

“I am told that Danjuma from Villarreal, the former Bournemouth player, is doing fantastic and they [Liverpool] love this player but Villarreal have no intentions of opening any talks in January.

“This does show the type of player Liverpool like so let’s see what happens in January”.

The Dutch winger signed from Bournemouth in the summer for €25 million on a five-year deal and has impressed so far this season with five goals in 10 games.

Although it does seem very unlikely the 24-year-old will be the man to come in for January, it does appear as though he could be a good fit in the long-term (if rumours are to be believed).

We may already have enough in reserve come the transfer window but if our hierarchy are keeping an eye out for a good fit, it surely wouldn’t harm us in the short-term to strengthen this area.

It’ll have to be a ‘we’ll wait and see’ for this one.