(Image) ‘Thank You’ – Giant Virgil van Dijk poster unveiled to celebrate 25 years of Nike’s partnership with the Dutch national team

In a recreation of some Euro 2000 artwork, Virgil van Dijk has been plastered alongside a building in Holland.

The words ‘25 years and counting. Thank you‘ are written above images of our No.4 and Lieke Martens to commemorate the anniversary of the relationship between Nike and the Dutch national team.

A similar marketing campaign saw Edgar Davids grace the side of the same building 21 years ago and it illustrates the stature of our centre-half that he has been awarded the same honour.

In a Twitter post, the account of the national side unveiled the advertisement:

Wowww @VirgilvDijk & @liekemartens1 👀 Today, we celebrate 25 years of partnership with @Nike inspired by the iconic Nike artwork from UEFA EURO2000 🧡 pic.twitter.com/KK6hB7WmIj — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 9, 2021

Clearly humbled with the honour, their captain also took to his Twitter to reveal the image and issue his own thank you message:

We’re lucky to have the big man at our club and it’s great that the love from his nation is very similar to the love we have.