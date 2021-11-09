Joel Matip’s wife’s deleted Twitter message shows the dark side of some ‘Liverpool fans’

Following Sunday’s defeat at West Ham, Joel Matip’s wife took to Twitter to voice her opinion.

In a now deleted tweet, Larissa Matip posted a message that read: ‘We have some really poor Liverpool fans‘.

It’s a sorry assumption that she and/or her husband received some online abuse following the poor result.

It’s understandable that some supporters will get upset but the narrow minded few who voice their sorrow in vile ways, ruin it for everyone.

This obviously affects a lot of players with Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Neco Williams all being on the wrong side of these so-called ‘fans’.

Despite deleting the Tweet, there were several screenshots taken on our No.32’s wife’s Tweet and this began circling with people supporting her claim (via @TheAnfieldTalk):

Joel Matip’s wife on Twitter earlier today (now deleted). pic.twitter.com/TC6fncBQYi — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 8, 2021

As well as this, when viewing the likes on her Twitter page, it’s clear that she it appreciating the support as there are many examples of her ‘liking‘ fan support for her deleted message.

It really is frustrating that so many people find this the only way to appease their anger after a bad result, we haven’t lost a league game since March but so many are quick to criticise when it does happen.

We send all our love to the Matips, apologise on behalf of the idiots and hope the love from true fans will shine through.