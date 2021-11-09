Rhys Williams’ loan could be cancelled due to a lack of first-team opportunities at Swansea City

Rhys Williams was sent to Swansea City in the summer in the hope of learning his trade and gaining first-team experience in the Championship.

It has now been reported by HITC via The Sunday Mirror that it could all be coming to an end a lot sooner than was first anticipated.

It hasn’t all been calm waters in Wales and the 20-year-old has struggled for as much game time as he and Liverpool would have hoped for.

Our young centre-back has only featured in three league game this season and this is against the prior proposed deal that was agreed for much more minutes in the tank.

Now it appears their will be a financial penalty and a the revoking of our loan deal so that the Preston-born defender can be sent elsewhere for the second-half of the campaign.

Seeing as he has played four minutes of action since the end of September, it seems fair enough for our hierarchy to be upset with the false promise.

He was thrust under the limelight last year given our extensive injury list but in the final 10 games of the last campaign, the partnership with Nat Phillips was pivotal for us to get over the line.

We send all the best wishes to our No.46 and hope he has a better end to this disappointing season thus far.