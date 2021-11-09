Some supporters bemoan the absence of Gini Wijnaldum following the defeat to West Ham

The loss of Gini Wijnaldum was a major bone of contention for much of last season and given Sunday’s defeat, the complainants have gotten louder.

There’s no doubt our former No.5 was a hugely influential member of the squad, as well as being an equally as talented one too.

However, his contract issue rumbled on until he joined Paris Saint Germain in the Summer on a free transfer and many supporters called for a replacement.

Although we didn’t sign a midfielder in the last transfer window, the return of Harvey Elliott was seen as the addition to the middle alongside last season’s signing of Thiago Alcantara.

Whether or not you believe this is enough of a replacement for the Dutchman, the observation of the hole that he has left in the team was spotted by several fans on Twitter after our last result:

Should’ve given Wijnaldum another contract or replaced him in the summer. Doing neither was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/J2skCW39sy — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 8, 2021

I think people who asked “what does Gini Wijnaldum do?” Might actually now start to realise. They were so focussed on goals & assists yet failing to spot his ability to play 35+ games whilst breaking play, turning over possession, filling in for full-backs and stopping breaks. https://t.co/UOE1hxBnpa — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndo1987) November 8, 2021

I’m sorry I have to bring this up. Why do you give Henderson a new deal but not Gini Wijnaldum? — S (@9squeeze) November 7, 2021

Saying that I'm furious after that utterly shambolic and lifeless performance would be an understatement.

Its beyond baffling how easily West Ham WALKED through our midfield.

we've been crying for a gini replacement, n it showed why against Brighton, Brentford n tonight.#WHULIV — siddharth krishna (@siddharthkrish1) November 7, 2021

There’s still a lot of supporters that believe we should have handed the ex-Red a new contract that met his demands and they will continue to point out his absence, particularly after any bad results.

The 30-year-old was a great servant and was given a great send-off so that he could go and earn the money he wanted and achieve the goals he wanted to in France.

Our club and the former player were at a stalemate and we ended up losing a fan favourite but now we look to the future.

There may be a replacement arriving in January, otherwise the team that has only lost game all season will have to continue with the options we currently have available.