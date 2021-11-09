The stats behind Liverpool’s record-breaking unbeaten run and why it should be celebrated

Long unbeaten runs are hyped up and up before a balloon is popped and then it’s all brushed under the carpet.

The only inevitability of a unbeaten run is that it will end in defeat yet, when this happens many people are surprised or too upset to talk of it again.

When our team has put in a run of performances that they have, then they deserve to be celebrated as it was only ever going to end this way.

In all, Liverpool had a 25 game run without defeat and winning 18 of the games across three competitions.

Potent up top with 65 goals scored and only 19 conceded, all this covering a vital end of last season that saw us qualify for the Champions League despite a host of injury concerns.

No other side in our history has bettered what Jurgen Klopp’s team have done in the last 25 games and that covers some pretty successful squads.

Of course; the omission of a trophy amidst this run will probably mean that it won’t be as respected, unless we some silverware at the end of this long campaign.

However, the international break should provide the opportunity for the Reds to regroup and start the next run.

Us supporters can look back on a team that has consistently pulled it out of the bag, safe in the knowledge that we have the manager and players who can do this all over again.

Twitter user @67Snowy has put together a detailed statistical Tweet on our unbeaten run:

Some stats from the run of 25 undefeated games by @LFC:#PL: P 18 W 12 D 6 GF 46 GA 14;#UCL P 5 W 4 D 1 GF 13 GA 5;#LC P 2 W 2 D 0 GF 5 GA 0.

This has been a brilliant effort by the #LFC players and something as Liverpool supporters we should all be immensely proud of. #YNWA — Paul Snowdon (@67Snowy) November 8, 2021