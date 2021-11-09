Trent Alexander-Arnold to set up league for local children allowing free access to grassroots football

Trent Alexander-Arnold not only has an eye for a pass but also possesses a big heart as he is set to deliver free football to many local children.

The 23-year-old has set up the ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold League‘ which will facilitate free football for 250 Liverpool-based kids, as reported by VERSUS.

His league is set to provide five and six-year-old children access to football within his home-town of West Derby, as our No.66 attempts to give back to the area that gave him a pathway to our first-team.

After hatching the idea, the right-back has worked with Ian Barrigan, Liverpool’s head of pre-Academy recruitment, who was the scout that spotted the pass-master and he is helping with the set-up of the league.

So much is made of footballers who step out of line but at this club, and in the game on the whole at the moment, there are many individuals who are dedicating their time to helping others.

We’re lucky to also have the influential Jordan Henderson who is very loud and proud with his work with the NHS.

Setting this league up will give more children access to football as parents won’t need to pay to let them enjoy playing with their friends.

There is of course a chance of unearthing the next starlet within this league but the main priority is helping others.

No doubt if it is a success the format will grow and it’s always positive to see more young people given access to the beautiful game.

For a man so young, so talented and in such a stressful job, you can only applaud the Scouser in our team for his generosity.