(Video) Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant free-kick from the stands as a supporter captures the moment

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick on Sunday to put Liverpool level against West Ham.

As is the way of a great goal in a defeat, it probably hasn’t been appreciated as much as the goal itself deserves to have been.

This new angle on Twitter though provides a whole new appreciation of the whip and dip for our No.66 to get the ball up and over the wall.

He hasn’t hit many better than this in his Anfield career and it deserves to be watched again, in sheer appreciation of the skill involved.

You can watch the video courtesy of @estoesanfield_ on Twitter:

