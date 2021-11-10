Aston Villa owners prepared to buy top target Gerrard out of Rangers contract; background checks conducted, says chief football writer

Aston Villa’s owners are reportedly prepared to fork out the necessary compensation fee to release Steven Gerrard from the remaining three years of his contractual commitment to Rangers.

This comes from the chief football writer at The Telegraph, Sam Wallace (alongside John Percy and Matt Law), with it being noted that the former Liverpool No.8 is Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens’ top target for the vacant managerial role at Villa Park.

The Englishman had been linked to the Newcastle role prior to the Saudi-backed ownership appointing ex-Bournemouth boss, Eddie Howe.

Having enjoyed a remarkable managerial career, despite it being in its relative infancy, following a switch to the Scottish Premiership from the youth ranks in Merseyside, a move to the Premier League will likely carry a great deal of temptation for the Reds legend.

With it remaining unclear how the expiration of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool contract will play out in 2024, the possibility of a fairytale reunion will likely also be present in Gerrard’s subconscious at the very least.

As questions continue to surround the coach in terms of his ability to be successful beyond the realm of Scotland, a role with the Villans and its promising squad could represent the ideal opportunity to attract the attention of key decision-makers at Anfield for the long-term.

