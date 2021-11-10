Bayern Munich rejected the chance to sign two Liverpool attackers worth a combined £166.5m before their Anfield moves – Falk

Bayern Munich reportedly turned down the chance to sign two of Liverpool’s world-class attackers in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane across three different years.

This comes from a tweet issued by @Roro89F citing prominent Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk, with the pair (valued at £90m and £76.5m respectively, according to Transfermarkt) currently enjoying a prolific season with Jurgen Klopp’s men in the English top-flight.

Mohamed Salah a été proposé au FC Bayern entre 2015 et 2017 alors qu'il jouait encore pour l'AS Roma. Le club ne voulait pas le faire signer à l'époque. Sadio Mané a été proposé au Bayern en 2014 mais est finalement parti au Southampton FC pour 23 M€. [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/wYBmQyHwJX — Bayern Munich France – RORO89 🇫🇷 (@Roro89F) November 9, 2021

Collectively, the attackers have registered 29 goal contributions in 30 games (across all competitions) this term with the Reds looking a far more serious threat when it comes to the title race this time around.

When considering the calibre of players Liverpool could have had at Anfield had the right deal gone through at the right time, it’s worthwhile spending a moment to take into account the first-team starters who could have taken a different turn to the route to Merseyside.

We’re extremely fortunate to have witnessed the pair in question plying their trade at L4, with both having played an instrumental role in our trophy-winning campaigns.

We can only hope that at the very least the club is close to working out a suitable arrangement with Salah, as the Egyptian King looks far from the point of decline.

