Fabrizio Romano weighs in on £3m Steven Gerrard switch to vacant Aston Villa role

Fabrizio Romano has thrown his weight behind the reports connecting Steven Gerrard with a switch to the vacant head coach role at Aston Villa in a tweet.

The Englishman has enjoyed a successful spell at the helm of Scotland-based outfit Rangers, leading the Glaswegian club to their first league title in a decade.

Aston Villa are preparing paperworks and contracts in order to confirm Steven Gerrard appointment as new head coach. Agreement now at final stages, Gerrard & board working on staff details 🟣🔵 #AVFC Rangers compensation could be agreed around £3m – as reported by @TeleFootball. pic.twitter.com/9KQhBCyzJS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2021

The former Liverpool captain was recently spotted arriving in London, which would certainly support reports surrounding the 41-year-old’s future.

It would be a shame to see Gerrard and his backroom staff miss out on the opportunity of a potential second league title in Glasgow.

That having been said, the Aston Villa role is one that would certainly be unavailable down the line if the Gers boss were to hold out until the summer for a return to the English top-flight.

We at the EOTK will be certainly fascinated to see how the former midfielder will fare with the Villans, should the switch in question come to fruition.

