‘I don’t think we are strong enough’ – John Arne Riise comments on Liverpool’s title hopes

Former Liverpool fullback John Arne Riise has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s men may not have enough to win the title this season and believes a lack of squad depth will be an issue for the Reds.

We will be without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in January whilst they are on international duty at the African Cup of Nations and with the pair being our top goalscorers, the potential lack of firepower will be a concern to all Kopites.

“I’m really concerned about the depth in the squad. I don’t think they have the top, top, top-class players. Like last season, when we lost [Virgil] Van Dijk and then a few other players, you can see we struggled, and I’m scared it could be the same again this year,” the 41-year-old told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“[Players] could be injured, suspension, [or missing for the] African Cup of Nations, when we lose some players. I’m a little bit worried that’s when the title is going to be decided.

“I don’t think we are strong enough – depth-wise – to compete in the long run with Manchester City or Chelsea.”

Although the Norwegian’s claims are not what we want to hear, it’s hard to argue against our former No.6.

City and Chelsea do appear to have numerous players for each position unlike us and they can therefore afford to have the odd injury now and again without feeling the effects.

The former Fulham man also suggested that Liverpool are still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum but, before the defeat to West Ham on Sunday, he had been impressed by the club’s start to the season.

“I was a little bit worried in the beginning because I didn’t think we replaced Wijnaldum who I think was extremely important for Liverpool,” Riise added. “But then in the beginning I thought we played exceptionally well.”

We can only hope that the boys can prove the old left-back’s claims wrong, and the opportunity to sign some players in January will no doubt help in our pursuit for another Premier League title.