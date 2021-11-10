‘I know nothing…’ – The PL rival Michael Edwards can be ruled out from joining after manager’s update

With today’s confirmation that Michael Edwards will be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer of 2022, one Premier League manager has spoken out and ultimately ruled out of a move to his side.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe worked with the 42-year-old during his time at Portsmouth and is believed to be keen to bring him to St. James’ Park.

When asked about the situation regarding Liverpool’s sporting director, the former Bournemouth manager said in a press conference (via Sunderland Echo): “As far as I know, absolutely not. I know nothing about Michael Edwards’ future.

“He’s someone that I hugely respect in the game and in what he does, and what he’s done for Liverpool, but my main focus since coming to Newcastle has been on the players who are currently in the team, not focused on January or other outside influences.”

Edwards, who has written a letter to Liverpool fans regarding his departure, has become highly respected by many in the footballing world as a result of the exceptional transfer business he helped manifest, which saw the arrivals of Mo Salah and Andy Robertson amongst others on Merseyside.

It certainly wouldn’t be ideal to see the man that initially joined the Reds as an analyst go and join a Premier League rival and potentially help them strengthen their squad.

But at least there is no sign of him joining Newcastle Untied and the billions of pounds their Saudi Arabian owners have at their disposal.

It wasn’t only his ability to sign players at a rather cheap price that has earned him plaudits over the years but also the skill to negotiate a significant amount of money for our fringe players when they departed the club.

Jordan Ibe, Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster were all sold for more than Jurgen Klopp could’ve ever wished for as a result of Edward’s impressive tactics.

We wish him all the best for the future. Let’s just hope he doesn’t work his magic at one of our rivals.