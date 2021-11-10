Ibou Konate on Liverpool being a ‘mythical club’ and why he’s happy he listened to Jurgen Klopp and came to the side

Ibou Konate has been speaking about his move to Liverpool and how influential Jurgen Klopp was for his signing.

Talking to Canal+, via Sport Witness, the Frenchman has been full of praise for his manager and the time at our club so far.

Our No.5 said: “When you arrive in such a club, you do so with a bit of apprehension, but if there’s a club ready to put such an amount on you, and the manager is talking to you, making you understand he wants you. Jürgen Klopp is, I think, one of the best managers in the world.

“We spoke a lot on the phone. I asked him personal questions, he did too.”

The 22-year-old went on to further explain the reason he chose Anfield: “What I really felt was a trust, and I felt this club was really a mythical club, different from the others, and I felt myself being here even before I’d signed, so all this is why I took the decision to come to this club”.

He clearly has a lot of admiration for the club and the manager, not only that though but belief in his ability: “I told myself that if I come to Liverpool, yes it’s another level, but I trust my abilities, so I’m going to do everything to earn my spot, whether it be short-term or long-term”.

In his four appearances so far this season, he has illustrated several promising abilities that will hold him in good stead for the future.

Playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, who his eight years his senior, will only benefit the growth of the young centre-back.

His pace, power and ability have all been very promising and it looks like we have a player that was worth investing nearly £40 million in this summer.

The former Leipzig man will hope for more opportunities going into the festive period and hopefully he takes them all positively.