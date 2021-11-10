Italian press links €6 million-per-year Inter Milan midfielder with January Liverpool transfer deal

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders to fill the long-lasting gap left by Gini Wijnaldum and due to the injuries in that position this season, now an Inter Milan man has been linked.

Italian press, SportMediaSet via Corriere della Sera, have reported that we could make a January move for Marcelo Brozovic ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder is said to have been unable to reach an agreement for a new contract and given the Italian side’s financial difficulties, they could look to sell after Christmas.

Reports from Italy state: ‘The distance between Brozovic and Inter regarding the renewal of the contract remains, given that the Croatian is expiring in 2022.

‘The midfielder’s agent asks for a four-year period of €6 million per season, the Nerazzurri offer a three-year period from €5 million a year‘.

To be able to get the 2018 World Cup runner-up for such a small fee could be a short term fix for the position whilst Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones continue their progression to first-team starters.

It does seem a little out of the norm for us to move for someone so close to their thirties, particularly in the engine room of the pitch.

However, the Croatian’s expertise in the ‘Fabinho role’ would enable more opportunities for Jordan Henderson to play in the more advanced position and allow him a rest if needed.

Adding to the squad depth in defensive midfield doesn’t seem to be a bad move but whether he will fit the club’s model will remain to be seen.

We’ll find out in a couple of months!