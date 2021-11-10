Liverpool move for Barcelona star Xavi said could become ‘best footballer in the world in his position’ – El Nacional

Liverpool are said to be greatly interested in Ousmane Dembele, with a report speculating that the Reds have offered the wide man an improved wage packet to that which he currently earns in Spain.

Returned ex-Barcelona star, Xavi, who was appointed to the helm of the Catalan-based outfit, had lavished the attacker with praise.

“Well worked, he can be the best footballer in the world in his position. He has spectacular conditions,” the 41-year-old spoke of the Frenchman, as quoted by El Nacional (as translated by Google).

“It is very important, of course, that he has a winning mentality, that he has performance.

“Yes, his renewal is a priority right now.”

The Merseysiders are thought to remain interested in the prospect of expanding their forward line – an eventuality that failed to materialise in the summer due to financial limitations.

Injuries have played a significant role in derailing the 24-year-old’s career with the La Liga club, a feature that will certainly raise alarm bells given our current struggles with sidelined stars.

There’s evidently a quality player in there, of course, which can be a tempting proposition when the recruitment team looks at how we’ve recently handled a particularly injury prone man in Joel Matip.

Whilst the forward fits within the generally desired age profile favoured by Michael Edwards and co. – not to mention being something of a potential steal should Barcelona fail to extend his terms – it’s a signing we’d have to likely rule out until more reliable sources appear.

