Michael Edwards being touted by another Premier League club as summer Liverpool exit appears to edge closer

Michael Edwards has been widely touted as the man behind Liverpool’s transfer success and his exit appears to be inevitable this summer.

It’s being reported by The Northern Echo that Eddie Howe is looking to add our Sporting Director to his staff in his new role as Newcastle United manager.

The pair are said to have met during the Anfield match-up against Atletico Madrid and are very keen on joining each other in the new money-backed journey in the North East.

They have worked together before at Portsmouth as player and Head of Performance Analysis respectively and are looking to do so again.

Both have come on a lot since their days with the Hampshire club on the turn of the Millennium and so it does appear to be a good match.

With the Geordies sitting in 19th position in the Premier League table though, survival from relegation may be a must in order to secure our influential staff member.

Some supporters will still be of the opinion that we could, or at least should try to, keep our former Technical Director with us.

His impressive transfer record has been widely lauded and if he were to leave it would be a big loss, whoever he joins would be getting an impressively influential man.