Reactions from some Liverpool fans as calls for Alisson to be dropped circle online following his West Ham performance

Alisson Becker was criticised by some Liverpool ‘fans’ after his performance against West Ham and now calls for him to be dropped have been shared by some.

It appears that the whole debate, or rather the universal jump to the Brazilian’s defence, has circled from a misinterpreted quote.

Ian Doyle from the Liverpool Echo wrote a piece about Sunday’s defeat that was quoted online:

.@IanDoyleSport: "Alisson Becker had a poor game in goal at West Ham but it would be a massive call if he was dropped against Arsenal in favour of Kelleher or Adrian." — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 9, 2021

To be fair to the actual comment, it does say that it would be a huge call if dropping the ‘keeper did happen and doesn’t insinuate that Jurgen Klopp would ever do so.

Nevertheless, the mention of our No.1 alongside the suggestion of him being removed from the starting line-up has caused a big reaction on Twitter.

Here’s some examples of the reaction:

Anyone who is slandering Alisson should take a day off, he’s saved us countless times this season and this is his first awful game since City last season. Team should’ve bailed him out but didn’t. 1 bad game shouldn’t define him. pic.twitter.com/Jf7KXQBSFl — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 8, 2021

Weird thing is, despite how shit we were, if Alisson has one of his normal games then we get a result. He should do better for all 3 goals but he’s saved our skin so many times that I can be too critical of him. More concerning is the chances we’re consistently giving up. But… — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) November 7, 2021

What in the fuck did I just read? Alisson has been phenomenal this season and single handily won us multiple games but one not so good performance and we might drop him? Fuck off https://t.co/nYDNgb69ud — LD (@LukeDwyer) November 10, 2021

Someone really wants to drop Alisson? Are you joking? — Mateo 🔴 (@Ma6eS_9) November 9, 2021

This does seem to be somewhat of a storm in a teacup where a misread or not clearly written line is taken apart on the magnitude that is has been.

Everyone knows that the 29-year-old has done a lot more good than he has bad for us and that he would need to do a lot more to get dropped from the team.

Players have bad games, conceding from corners happens and he got a hand to their second goal, there’s been a lot worse performances in-between our sticks before.

As all fans know, we’re going to stick with the big man and long may he keep our sheets clean.