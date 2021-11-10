Steven Gerrard expected to be announced as Aston Villa boss in ‘next 24 to 48 hours’, claims club writer

Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to link up with Aston Villa as the club’s new manager in the ‘next 24 to 48 hours if not sooner’, according to Birmingham Live journalist, Ashley Preece.

The dedicated club writer shared the update in a tweet, adding that the deal taking the Englishman back to the Premier League is ‘all but done’ with the coach sorting out his backroom compliment.

Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa all but done as he finalises his backroom staff. I'm expecting an announcement within the next 24 to 48 hours if not sooner. Christian Purslow set to get his man. Villans; fill in our Villa-Gerrard survey https://t.co/78pqVWZ4yU #avfc — Ashley Preece (@PreeceObserver) November 10, 2021

The 41-year-old attracted plaudits last term for his role in leading Rangers back to glory with their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade following a period of dominance from Celtic.

If the reported update is accurate, it’s another notable move for a manager who has blossomed since departing the youth ranks at Liverpool.

Our former No.8 had been linked to the once vacant head coach role at Newcastle United following the arrival of the side’s new owners in a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, though the position eventually fell instead to former Bournemouth man, Eddie Howe.

It’s arguably an ideal opportunity for Gerrard, being a club with history, not to mention possessing a squad carrying great potential even despite Jack Grealish’s summer exit.

With Jurgen Klopp’s contract at Anfield also set to expire in 2024, it would hand the Liverpool hierarchy an opportunity to closely watch the former midfielder in action in the world’s leading league as we consider a potential succession plan.

