Trent Alexander-Arnold clarifies Atletico Madrid moment involving Sadio Mane that attracted post-match debate

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that his assist for Sadio Mane’s lead-doubling goal against Atletico Madrid, in the home meeting with Diego Simeone’s outfit, was not a shot.

Post-game, the moment attracted some debate within the BT Sports studio with it eventually being concluded that the fullback’s assist was an attempt on goal.

“It was one of those where it can take a deflection, so I would have claimed it if it would have gone in,” the English international told the Mirror. “But definitely more of a pass than a shot.”

Following a mixed campaign last term, with the right-back initially struggling after his recovery from COVID-19, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It’s testament to our No.66’s passing ability that the defender managed to find his fellow teammate with a ball carrying as much pace as it did for our second effort at Anfield.

Trent has earned some criticism, however, for his defensive work, critique that held up somewhat with his display at the London Stadium, where the Academy graduate was one of several players to be blamed for West Ham’s second goal.

Nonetheless, at large, the Englishman has proven to be a consistently solid performer for us this term, having built up an exceptional relationship with fellow in-form talent Mo Salah down the right-flank.

