Trent picks infamous Liverpool goal last term as a favourite assist when asked to exclude Origi’s Barcelona effort

Trent Alexander Arnold named Alisson Becker’s sensational headed effort against West Bromwich Albion as one of his all-time favourite assists.

The right-back had been asked to discuss his best assists in the famous red shirt without naming his delivery for Divock Origi from a corner in the Reds’ Champions League-winning campaign.

“I would say personally, it was my first one in the Premier League to Mo, against Bournemouth a few years ago,” the fullback told the Mirror. “Oh, and obviously Alisson’s!”

The Brazilian international had secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the dying stages of the clash at the Hawthorns to help Liverpool along to a top four finish in the Premier League.

Though low-hanging fruit, so to speak, it’s hard to overlook our No.1’s effort in the dying stages of the 2020/21 season and the emotions around it given how the club had been utterly ravaged by injuries.

Our manager has noted that keeping us in the Champions League despite the challenges posed by our defensive injury crisis was one of his greatest accomplishments – and rightly so.

As such, we can’t forget Trent’s critical contribution to a moment that will live long in the memory, if perhaps not quite as long as Divock Origi’s European effort and the immortal phrase, ‘corner taken quickly’.

