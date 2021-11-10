(Video) ‘All the things that happened at Liverpool’ – Rangnick explains how Klopp turned his forwards into ‘pressing machines’

Ralf Rangnick highlighted the importance of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff in turning Liverpool’s traditional forward line under the German – Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – into ‘pressing machines’.

The German, who currently plies his trade in Russia as Lokomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development, went through the globe’s leading managers during a coaching conference, including the Reds boss and Pep Guardiola, in demonstrating why the coaches in question were so appreciated across world football.

A lot of praise should certainly be dished out for the 54-year-old’s handling of the careers of his front-three, with the attacking trio recognised as one of the most devastating combinations in the sport.

As far as we’re concerned at EOTK, we have the pick of the bunch in the former Borussia Dortmund man, with the transformation from sleeping giants to European force a remarkable effort in light of the limited resources available compared to some of our big-spending rivals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Coaches’ Voice on YouTube: