(Video) Jamie Carragher calls for sponsorship for ‘Speedo Mick’ ahead of 2,500 mile walk

Jamie Carragher is a big advocate of charity work and supporting the city, his attention has turned to ‘Speedo Mick’ in an attempt to encourage sponsorship.

Michael Cullen aka ‘Speedo Mick’ is a charity walker who has raised thousands of pounds for his lengthy walks, wearing only a pair of speedos.

The Evertonian is about to embark on his latest challenge of walking 2,500 miles to raise £250,000 for charity and now the ex-Everton supporter has publicly backed him.

Taking to Twitter, our former centre-back has asked everyone to get behind our local charity hero:

Last video was too long!

Let’s get behind @speedomick 🚶‍♂️2,500 miles to raise 250k for charity 💙❤️ https://t.co/FjHrfZFyYD pic.twitter.com/zp5AmTw8qo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 9, 2021

In what has been titled ‘Speedo Mick’s giving back tour’, the prolific charity man is walking between Edinburgh, to Belfast, to Dublin, to Cardiff and finishing in Liverpool.

It’s a mammoth task and we’re all behind you Mick, if you want to sponsor him you can do so here.