(Video) Port Vale put five past Liverpool Under 21’s in Papa John’s Trophy on a disappointing night for the youngsters

Liverpool’s youngsters were taught a lesson in their final Papa John’s Trophy game as they were defeated 5-0 on a miserable night.

Despite a bright start where Kaide Gordon nearly put the Under 21s ahead, it all went a bit downhill from there on an evening where a lot of changes were made to both sides.

The experience of Port Vale was telling, they were ahead inside 15 minutes and never looked back.

It was only 2-0 at the break but Marcelo Pitaluga was set for a difficult second-half in goal as the Valiants were dominant.

Former youth prospect David Amoo was involved for the home side who went on to win the game 5-0.

This trophy provides the youth players an opportunity to face fully grown professionals and helps the coaching staff analyse who needs more time with their own age group and who can head out on loan.

There were only two outfield players on the bench, such was the shortage of options, so this result was probably inevitable at the hands of the League Two side.

Time to dust themselves down and get focused on a pathway to our first team and a positive career in football for all the young lads.

You can watch highlights of the game courtesy of Port Vale’s YouTube channel: