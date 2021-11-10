(Video) Shearer apologises for saying Anfield has best atmosphere after St. James’ Park; explains why he can’t pick Old Trafford

Alan Shearer offered an apology to former Manchester United fullback, Gary Neville, after naming Anfield as the ground possessing the best atmosphere beyond St. James’ Park.

The former striker admitted he couldn’t bring up the Theatre of Dreams, explaining, ‘I always got hammered at Old Trafford!’

It’s interesting how many pundits, commentators and managers are quick to bring up L4 when questioned about the top stadiums in the country.

Liverpool’s hallowed ground is certainly an extremely special place, with the return of spectators to the stands a huge boost to our chances of being a genuine title challenger this term.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:26), courtesy of Sky Bet: