(Video) Steven Gerrard spotted in London as reports suggest Rangers boss is close to Aston Villa switch

Steven Gerrard has been clipped arriving at a London station ahead of reported talks between himself and Aston Villa officials with regard to a potential managerial switch.

According to Ashley Preece, the Englishman is set to take over the vacant hotseat at Villa Park in the ‘next 24 to 48 hours’.

It’s a bold move from the former Liverpool No.8 in the middle of the season, particularly given that his current outfit stand a good chance of retaining the Scottish top-flight title.

Should the move come to fruition, of course, it could be a suitable stepping stone to an Anfield return in the long-run, if Gerrard should manage to succeed in the role in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Thelbrox Channel (via the Echo & Reddit user u/iV1rus0):