(Video) Young talent Conor Bradley shares advice Robertson gave him & explains why one teammate is ‘one of the best’ in the world

Young Liverpool fullback Conor Bradley has labelled Mo Salah as ‘one of the best in the world’ highlighting how the Egyptian is inspiring him as he continues his transition into senior football.

The Northern Irishman was speaking to Sky Sports and named the No.11 alongside Andy Robertson as the two players that are helping him to improve.

The 18-year-old, who has featured in both of the Reds’ League Cup wins this season, explained the Scotland skipper told him to ‘be brave’ and ‘go and attack’ prior to his debut against Norwich and has also witnessed that our No.11 works ‘so hard’ during training and in the gym.

He claimed that the dedication the Egyptian King shows at the AXA Training Centre is the reason behind why he is currently being talked about as the best player in the world at the moment.

It is clear for all to see how hard Mo works in the gym when he rips off his shirt during his celebrations.

The former Chelsea man’s hard work is not only having a positive effect on his own career but also inspiring our future talents to be the best they can be, which is more than ideal for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to draft further Academy graduates into the first-team.

