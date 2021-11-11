‘A huge step’ – Ex-Villa defender weighs in on Gerrard’s reportedly impending PL switch

Richard Dunne has tipped Steven Gerrard to be an ‘exciting appointment’ for Aston Villa fans, should the reported managerial switch come to fruition.

A swathe of big names have been linked with the role in question following the surprise sacking of Dean Smith, from Roberto Martinez to the former Liverpool skipper.

“What he’s done at Rangers has been exceptional,” the former Aston Villa man told Sky Sports.

“The way that he holds himself in terms of his professionalism has been brilliant and he’s led that club really well over the few years that he’s been there.

“Obviously won the league there and has that experience now of European football as well, so I think for Villa fans it will be an exciting appointment.”

The 42-year-old noted that the opportunity to take over the vacant role and, in particular, return to the Premier League would have been too good to turn down.

“I think it’ll be a huge step but I think it’s what Steven Gerrard wants,” Dunne added.

“He got into management to hopefully manage in the Premier League and if the opportunity comes – Aston Villa are a big Premier League club – and the chance to lead them… they’ve got the investment over the last couple of years.

“If they continue with that I think he’s someone who players will want to come and play for and someone who can lead them to hopefully higher glories.”

It’s a huge opportunity for Gerrard, not least of all given the fact that managing in the Premier League will give the Scouser a chance to shine in near direct view of the Anfield hierarchy.

With his reported deal numbering a two and a half years, things are certainly conveniently placed around Jurgen Klopp’s expiration date in Merseyside.

It might be a case of connecting dots in two different picture books, however, with Michael Edwards recently hammering home the importance of the ‘Liverpool Way’, a potential return to his former club would certainly be one way of fulfilling the aim of continuity.

