Backroom changes at Barcelona could open door for Michael Edwards’ arrival

After yesterday’s confirmation that Michael Edwards will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, Barcelona’s director has reportedly requested to leave the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Express), Ramon Planes wants to leave the club immediately and is seeking a ‘new adventure’.

Liverpool’s Sporting Director is still contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2022, which reduces the likeliness of him moving to Camp Nou given the potential gap between the two executives’ potential exit dates.

Although there have been no direct reports linking the 41-year-old with the Catalan club, it is certainly an avenue they may consider in the near future due to how highly renowned the senior Liverpool figure has become during his time at Anfield.

Edwards is now well known in the footballing world due to his proficiency in signing and selling players whilst keeping all parties involved content.

The rumoured candidates to succeed Planes are Marc Overmars, Michael Zorc and Ralf Rangnick, with the incumbent Liverpool sporting director yet to be mentioned as a potential option.

The Spaniard was the key man behind the signings of Pedri, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay but looks set to depart the club just as new manager Xavi Hernandez’s attempts to reinvigorate the club begin.