‘Don’t like’ ‘Stepping stone’ – These Liverpool fans react as Gerrard is confirmed new Villa boss

Steven Gerrard has been named as the new Aston Villa manager and has signed a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025.

The former Liverpool captain leaves his role at Glasgow Rangers after deciding to make the switch to the Midlands and help the Villans ‘achieve their aims’.

The former England international has already showcased his managerial talent whilst at Ibrox after leading them to their 55th league title and remaining undefeated in the league all season.

The 41-year-old leaves with the club sat top of the table and also with the chances of progression through to the Europa League knock-out stages in their own hands.

In an official club statement confirming his arrival, the former LA Galaxy man said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the move of our former No.8 and you can see some of the reaction below:

This is a fantastic appointment for Villa. Great opportunity for Gerrard too so that he can develop and improve further. Wish you well Captain! #LFC https://t.co/kuAXdXG2fT — LFC Voice (@voice_lfc) November 11, 2021

Stevie G🤩 Stepping stone to the main job #LFC https://t.co/lgVgGgMtGK — Iestyn Lewis (@Iestyn_Lewiss) November 11, 2021

Can’t lie, don’t like seeing Stevie G in any colours other than LFC red 😢 #gerrard #lfc — Sarah (@sarahw_lfc) November 11, 2021

We have to play at least 4 games this season with Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez as opposing managers pic.twitter.com/ksqzYILvgu — ALISSON 90+5 (@ThoseScouseLads) November 11, 2021

Although Stevie was doing a great job at Rangers, if there is to be any serious consideration for him to replace Jurgen Klopp once the German leaves, experience in the Premier League would’ve been required.

Villa are a big club with great fans and it does appear to be a good move for him.

We will welcome his side to Anfield on December 11 and we’re all looking forward to the wonderful reception he will get from the home crowd.

Good luck skipper, just don’t take any points from us.