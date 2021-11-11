‘Don’t like’ ‘Stepping stone’ – These Liverpool fans react as Gerrard is confirmed new Villa boss

Steven Gerrard has been named as the new Aston Villa manager and has signed a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025.

The former Liverpool captain leaves his role at Glasgow Rangers after deciding to make the switch to the Midlands and help the Villans ‘achieve their aims’.

The former England international has already showcased his managerial talent whilst at Ibrox after leading them to their 55th league title and remaining undefeated in the league all season.

The 41-year-old leaves with the club sat top of the table and also with the chances of progression through to the Europa League knock-out stages in their own hands.

In an official club statement confirming his arrival, the former LA Galaxy man said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Many Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the move of our former No.8 and you can see some of the reaction below:

Although Stevie was doing a great job at Rangers, if there is to be any serious consideration for him to replace Jurgen Klopp once the German leaves, experience in the Premier League would’ve been required.

Villa are a big club with great fans and it does appear to be a good move for him.

We will welcome his side to Anfield on December 11 and we’re all looking forward to the wonderful reception he will get from the home crowd.

Good luck skipper, just don’t take any points from us.

