Ex-Red Carra expects ‘big decisions’ to be made regarding Liverpool front-three & suggests summer solution

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that ‘big decisions’ will be made about Liverpool’s current front-three, as all of their contracts are set to expire in 2023.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino have been largely recognised as the most potent attacking threat in world football in recent years and they remain a fundamental part of the major success Jurgen Klopp is achieving at the Anfield club.

“These are big decisions, and tough decisions coming up,” the 43-year-old said on Sky Sports programme Off Script (via MailOnline). “You can’t allow the front three to get old together – I think in the summer that’s the area where you’ve got to be looking to the future.”

Diogo Jota was signed last year to provide support to the attacking trio and although he has impressed since his arrival from Wolves, the old No.23 wants to see another attacking reinforcement arrive on Merseyside, saying: “You don’t necessarily break it [the front three] up, because it’s started so fantastically well this season, and though Jota has made a big impact, I’d like to see one more.”

There has been talk recently that the Reds will attempt to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal in January and with both Salah and Mane set to celebrate their 30th birthday next year, the 24-year-old would very much be a signing for the future.

Carra is right in what he says but the front-three are still performing at an exceptional level and there are no signs of their performances dwindling – especially when you consider the fact Salah is largely recognised as the best player in the world at the moment.

All three players have provided us with unbelievable performances down the years and long may it continue.