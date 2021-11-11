‘Expected’ length of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa deal reported by Sky Sports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly expected to link up with Aston Villa as the club’s new head coach on a ‘two and a half year deal’, according to a tweet from Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool No.8’s potential change of scenery has been heavily covered in recent hours, with Fabrizio Romano adding weight to Ashley Preece’s tweeted update.

The Rangers boss has enjoyed a successful stint in charge of the Scottish Premiership outfit, with the club currently sitting at the top of the league and standing a good chance of retaining the title.

Whilst it’ll be something of a shame for the manager to miss out on the opportunity of another league title under his belt, the opportunity with Aston Villa in the Premier League is a difficult one to turn down.

The former Liverpool skipper is quite unlikely to get a better club, if any in the English top-flight, by the end of the season, so we at the EOTK can certainly understand his reasoning behind the potential move.

Given his obvious connections to Merseyside, of course, it’s a managerial switch that will be closely followed, particularly with Jurgen Klopp’s contract set to expire in 2024.

