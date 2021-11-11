‘Expected’ length of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa deal reported by Sky Sports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly expected to link up with Aston Villa as the club’s new head coach on a ‘two and a half year deal’, according to a tweet from Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool No.8’s potential change of scenery has been heavily covered in recent hours, with Fabrizio Romano adding weight to Ashley Preece’s tweeted update.

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard is expected to be appointed Aston Villa manager on a two and a half year deal. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 11, 2021

The Rangers boss has enjoyed a successful stint in charge of the Scottish Premiership outfit, with the club currently sitting at the top of the league and standing a good chance of retaining the title.

Whilst it’ll be something of a shame for the manager to miss out on the opportunity of another league title under his belt, the opportunity with Aston Villa in the Premier League is a difficult one to turn down.

The former Liverpool skipper is quite unlikely to get a better club, if any in the English top-flight, by the end of the season, so we at the EOTK can certainly understand his reasoning behind the potential move.

Given his obvious connections to Merseyside, of course, it’s a managerial switch that will be closely followed, particularly with Jurgen Klopp’s contract set to expire in 2024.

