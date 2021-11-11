Gerrard’s actual Aston Villa contract details may worry some Liverpool fans

Steven Gerrard has signed up on a three and a half year deal at Villa Park, which will see him through until the summer of 2025, according to BBC Sport.

This contrasts against prior reports claiming that the former Rangers boss was being prepped for a two and a half year contract.

The move follows a successful stint in the Scottish Premiership in which the 41-year-old had led the Gers to a first title in a decade.

It’s a small detail but a significant one nonetheless given that the Englishman’s contract will see him remain in the West Midlands a year beyond the expiration date of Jurgen Klopp’s contract at Anfield.

Having expressed a willingness to depart a successful operation when it suits him, however, there’s no guarantee that Gerrard would be inclined to remain with Aston Villa if Liverpool came knocking the summer of 2024 – should the Reds boss not be inclined to extend his stay.

Of course, everything depends on how the former midfielder fares with the challenge of the Premier League and restoring the Villans as a competitive English top-flight side.

Nonetheless, it’s a sound opportunity for the coach to prove his credentials in arguably the world’s most challenging league.

Succeed here and it will certainly attract attention over in Merseyside down the line.

