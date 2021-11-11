‘I have never had any lack of professionalism’ – Ex-Red Coutinho bemused by claims he refuses to play for Barcelona

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has dismissed claims that he lacks professionalism and that he refused to come on as a substitute in Barcelona’s draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The Brazilian departed Anfield in 2018 amidst a saga that saw him submit a transfer request via email on the eve of a new Premier League season and allegations suggesting that the back injury preventing him from featuring for the club were being exaggerated.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty, has defended his professionalism telling the press (via Liverpool Echo): “Since I returned, I did not have a sequence of four or five games from the beginning to be able to reach my best level, get match fit. 

“I was a little bit surprised when I arrived home and saw this, that I am being called a lazy player in the media. I have always been a professional in my entire career.

“I have never had any lack of professionalism – you can check at all clubs that I have ever played – I have always respected everybody, my team-mates, staff, all the people that I have worked with. 

“I confess I was a little bit surprised when I saw that. But that’s fine, I respect the opinion of all you journalists.”

Reds’ fans will all have their own opinion but a trend seems to be appearing that our former No.10 can’t stay settled at a club.

According to talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp did tell Coutinho back in 2017 that if he was to remain on Merseyside then a statue in his honour would be built but the former Inter Milan man was adamant that a switch to Barcelona was what he wanted.

He’s done very little since he left us and it’s a shame to see because he was unplayable at times.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, though, and he certainly would’ve became a legend like many of the current Liverpool squad had he took Jurgen’s advice instead of forcing a move out of the club.

