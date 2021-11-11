Liverpool fans will love seeing Micah Richards’ Gerrard tweet mocking Gary Neville over Solskjaer soft spot

Micah Richards reacted to news of Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa boss by mocking fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on Twitter.

The former Manchester City defender questioned whether Jamie Carragher would ‘protect Gerrard like @GNev2 protects Solskjaer’.

I wonder if @Carra23 is gonna protect Gerrard like @GNev2 protects solskjaer👀👀👀👀👀👀 but that’s not my business 🐸 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) November 11, 2021

The comments follow criticism generally aimed at the ex-Red Devil for his reluctance to criticise former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his leadership of Manchester United, with the Old Trafford-based outfit’s form having taken a nosedive of late.

It’s going to be somewhat strange – though we’re undoubtedly looking forward to it – to witness our ex-skipper in the dugout when we host the Villans at Anfield on 11th December.

Certainly, it’ll be interesting to hear how the likes of Carragher and co. comment on Gerrard’s arrival in the English top-flight as a coach.

At Villa Park, the Englishman has been blessed with a talented squad, not to mention a devoted fanbase, though a club in great need of some TLC following the sacking of Dean Smith.

Mid-season, it’ll be something of a challenge for the former No.8 to improve results and keep the West Midlands-based side well out of reach of the relegation zone.

