(Photo) ‘Maybe in another 19 years’ – Milner pokes fun at himself with throwback snap

James Milner released a tweet celebrating his Premier League debut 19 years ago for Leeds United.

The Liverpool midfielder took an opportunity to poke fun at his former self, noting how baggy his old kit looked on him in 2002.

The 35-year-old has been a welcome addition to the Reds family following his free transfer move in 2015, becoming an arguably far more valued player than in his time in Manchester.

We’re big fans of the player’s versatility, which has proven to be a considerable asset to Jurgen Klopp’s men, not to mention his winning sense of humour.

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of James Milner’s official Twitter account:

On this day in 2002 I made my Premier League debut. Maybe in another 19 years, I might fit the shirt 👀 #Mot #mighttakeoffinastrongwind #notdoneyet pic.twitter.com/uAxx4vQ7yL — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 10, 2021