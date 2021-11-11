The comment that Brendan Rodgers may be hoping Liverpool fans forgot he made

With the recent speculation surrounding Brendan Rodgers and a potential move to Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the Old Trafford hot seat, one comment that our former manager made following his departure from Anfield has came to light.

The current Leicester manager spent three years at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015 and when he left the club the Northern Irishman spoke to talkSPORT (via Daily Star) and said: “When you manage Liverpool, you know the Manchester United job is gone.”

The former Celtic boss has been rather successful since he left the Reds – winning seven trophies at Parkhead and also guiding his current side to the FA Cup trophy last season.

But with the 48-year-old increasingly linked with a move to Manchester, he is potentially set to prove his own claim wrong and upset many supporters in the process.

Rodgers provided us with an extremely memorable season during the 2013-14 campaign as we came within two points of winning the Premier League title and scored an impressive 101 goals.

We did have a prime Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge providing the firepower but a lot of credit must go to Brendan for his contributions to almost ending our then title drought.

His time at Liverpool was undermined by numerous questionable decisions, one of the main ones being the time he named Steven Gerrard as a substitute during a Champions League trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

All Reds fans will remember the 2013-14 season for a long time even if it did end without a trophy, but if Rodgers is to make the switch to the Red Devils then those memories would certainly be tarnished.