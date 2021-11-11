(Video) ‘You are right up there Mo’: Lifelong Liverpool fan provides Mo Salah with PFA award

Lifelong Liverpool fan Damian Kavanagh was allowed the opportunity to present the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for September to Mo Salah.

The PFA, in collaboration with Vertu Motors, allowed the Kopite to meet the Egyptian King at the club’s AXA Training Centre and the season ticket holder couldn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for the No.11 saying in the video (via Liverpool Echo): “I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1986. I’ve seen them all and you are right up there, Mo.

“It’s a pleasure to have the greatest player in the world currently, playing for us.”

“It’s a really nice gesture that one of the fans can present the award to him and it’s quite humbling.

“I am very fortunate to support this great club with so many fabulous fans and great people. I am one of them and I’ll present it as one of them.”

The former Roma man has been in scintillating form so far this season and is the club’s top scorer with 15 goals.

In September he netted in all three of our Premier League fixtures and is a deserved winner of the award.

We’re all jealous of Damian for the opportunity he was given, but he spoke very well throughout the video and his comments reflect those of most Reds.

Football fans are the beating heart of a club and our @VertuMotors #PFAFPOTM award celebrates their voices. We sent @LFC fan, Damian, to award @MoSalah with his September trophy and artwork. This is his story… 🙌🔴🏆 #VertuSport #ItsAllInTheDetail pic.twitter.com/gfGH7CuzdB — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) November 10, 2021