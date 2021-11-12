Gary Lineker weighs in on Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa boss on Twitter

Gary Lineker has labelled Steven Gerrard’s switch from Rangers to Aston Villa a ‘fascinating appointment’ in a tweet, lauding the Englishman’s ‘huge potential’.

The Villans confirmed the move on social media, with the former Liverpool skipper signing on a three-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him in the West Midlands until 2025.

Fascinating appointment. He’s already shown he has huge potential as a coach/manager and wish him all the very best. https://t.co/qAHfRtzF0z — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 11, 2021

The 41-year-old enjoyed a great deal of success the Scottish top-flight, bringing the title back to the Ibrox Stadium following a 10-year hiatus.

There are a few details remaining to be sorted, with Gary McAllister and Michael Beale yet to be confirmed as part of Gerrard’s new backroom staff – with the latter being of particular import.

Regardless, this is a remarkable opportunity for the coach who has thus far excelled with the roles thrown his way.

At Villa Park, our former captain will hardly have an easy route to success, despite the talented squad at his disposal, though we’ll be likewise fascinated to see what he could do with a club that has all the fundamentals to be a more than decent outfit in the Premier League.

