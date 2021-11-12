‘Gerrard better’ – WWE star joked he’d ‘be showing up’ at Villa boss’ door if he left Rangers

Drew McIntyre joked he’d show up at Steven Gerrard’s door if the ex-Rangers boss completed a switch to the vacant hotseat at Villa Park.

The 41-year-old has since traded the Ibrox for Villa Park following the sacking of Dean Smith.

“I’d love to say we’re doing as well as last year but it’s kind of hard when we didn’t lose a league game last year,” the WWE star told BirminghamLive.

“We’ve dropped a game, drawn a couple of games, but we’re still killing it. We’re still ahead of where I thought we would be at this point.

“The only thing I have to say is Gerrard better stick around and not be leaving to Aston Villa or something or I will be showing up at his door.”

The former Liverpool No.8 joins the West Midlands-based outfit on a three-and-a-half-year deal taking him beyond the expiration date of Jurgen Klopp’s terms at Anfield.

With Sky Sports originally reporting the length of Gerrard’s contract at Aston Villa numbered at a year under his actual terms, conspiracy theories arose as to the possibility of the Englishman being lined up to replace the incumbent Reds boss.

Being in the Premier League, of course, it does give our hierarchy an opportunity to keep a close eye on the former midfielder’s managerial ability as we enter into the final handful of years left on our beloved German’s contract.

It’s far too early to suggest that the old England international will replace Klopp at the Anfield helm, though his switch to the Villans will undoubtedly hand him an opportunity to prove his coaching credentials.

