Haunting moment for Gerrard could be revisited upon Chelsea’s visit to Villa park, warns journalist

Football.London reporter Adam Newson hinted at Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip being a topic of opposition fan chants when Chelsea visit Aston Villa later this year.

The Villans appointment of the former Liverpool No.8 to the vacant hotseat at Villa Park invited a mixed reaction from a range of football supporters.

Think we know what’s being sung when Chelsea visit Villa Park on Boxing Day. https://t.co/kgiTCqKIZE — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) November 11, 2021

A vocal minority of Rangers supporters have taken the matter to heart, though a large number of Reds fans expressed excitement at the move.

We can entirely understand why the Gers fanbase might be somewhat miffed by the Englishman’s decision, particularly given the strong likelihood of the side retaining their first Scottish top-flight title in a decade.

Nonetheless, from a purely personal position, the switch to the West Midlands is another notable step forward in Gerrard’s career (with all due respect to Scottish football).

It’s far from guaranteeing the ex-England international a spot at the top of our managerial shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp when the German calls time on his Anfield tenure.

However, it certainly couldn’t hurt his chances to be considered for the role, should he managed to perform well with Aston Villa.

