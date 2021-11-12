(Image) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spotted playing golf in Dubai as he enjoys the international break

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been spotted in Dubai taking part in the Aviv Dubai Championship Pro-Am.

Gulf News reported that the midfielder played alongside American professional Johannes Veerman and Christopher May, the CEO of Dubai Golf.

The 28-year-old is a big fan of the sport and was the only footballer to feature alongside the golfing professionals.

He certainly looked the part and it’s great to see he can enjoy the break when not involved with the England squad.

